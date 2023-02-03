Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HFRO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 16,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,041. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

