Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 188.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 28.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

