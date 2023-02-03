Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.08.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,513. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $85.21.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

