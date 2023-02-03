Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$980.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.28 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

Hologic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 807,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,991. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Hologic has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $85.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.08.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,004,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,967,000 after purchasing an additional 133,284 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

