Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,452,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,749. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $137.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

