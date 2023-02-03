Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $164,404.42 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

