Hop Protocol Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $322,530.71 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00416707 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,693.36 or 0.28422656 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00465189 BTC.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

