H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$13.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.26. The firm has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.22 and a 1 year high of C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$190,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,295,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,458,263.31. Insiders sold 72,700 shares of company stock valued at $896,066 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.