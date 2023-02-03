HSBC Raises Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $39.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.21.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,434. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 25.7% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 14.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

