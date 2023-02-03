Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Hub Group updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.

Hub Group Stock Up 5.4 %

HUBG traded up $4.93 on Friday, hitting $96.82. 180,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,504. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $100.42. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.58.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 112,746 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hub Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

