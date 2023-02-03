Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Hub Group updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-$8.00 EPS.
Hub Group Stock Up 5.4 %
HUBG traded up $4.93 on Friday, hitting $96.82. 180,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,504. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $100.42. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
