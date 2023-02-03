IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $104.00 and last traded at $104.30. 28,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 179,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.42.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in IDACORP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

