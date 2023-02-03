IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $227.00 to $255.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.25.

IEX opened at $225.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in IDEX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

