IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50 to $8.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.25.

IDEX Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE IEX traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.04. 52,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,251. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.22.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 19.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,458,000 after acquiring an additional 93,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 549,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in IDEX by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,099,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

