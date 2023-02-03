IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50 to $8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69. IDEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.25.

IEX stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $226.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,199. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.22. IDEX has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

