IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,643,000 after buying an additional 849,804 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.1 %

XOM stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.45. 6,413,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,534,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $117.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.43.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.