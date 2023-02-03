IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,607 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 673,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,896. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

