IFP Advisors Inc Buys 52,508 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,508 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,262,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,485,922. The stock has a market cap of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

