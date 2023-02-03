IFP Advisors Inc Buys 52,672 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $16,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.49. 2,489,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

