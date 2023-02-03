IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.61. 557,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,140. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.