IFP Advisors Inc Has $7.53 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.97. 1,620,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,973. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

