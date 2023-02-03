IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,905 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 0.5% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $20,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

IHI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 178,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average of $51.79. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $62.55.

