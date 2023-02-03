IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 83,062 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,062 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ET traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. 6,447,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,879,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

