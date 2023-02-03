IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 128.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,046,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 246,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 164,576 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:TAIL traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 468,347 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

