IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.59

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.59 and traded as high as C$41.96. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$41.85, with a volume of 307,824 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IGM. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

IGM Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$827.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$805.00 million. Research analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.5799998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.37%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Articles

