Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 4.6 %

ITW stock opened at $250.54 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.