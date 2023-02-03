Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $255.00 at Citigroup

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITW. Vertical Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.43.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $248.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Briar Hall Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after acquiring an additional 520,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after buying an additional 215,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after acquiring an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after acquiring an additional 562,273 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

