Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.17 billion-$16.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.89 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.40-9.80 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE ITW traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,374. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.71 and a 200 day moving average of $210.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.29.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $405,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.