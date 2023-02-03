IMC Chicago LLC Trims Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201,835 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $15,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TZA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 96,596 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TZA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,886,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,093,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

