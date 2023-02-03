Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 833 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 21.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 165.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of STAG opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.