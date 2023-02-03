Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 87 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 92,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $255.92 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

