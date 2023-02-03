Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys New Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after acquiring an additional 852,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,289,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 912,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,718,000 after acquiring an additional 483,845 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Shares of ARE opened at $170.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $206.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

