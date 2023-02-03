Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys Shares of 6,882 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,204,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 26.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after buying an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Henry Schein by 55.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,118,000 after buying an additional 360,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Henry Schein by 74.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,651,000 after buying an additional 238,210 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

