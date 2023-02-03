Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after purchasing an additional 209,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $92.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

