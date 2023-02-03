Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,168 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $149.85 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

