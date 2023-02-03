Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $526,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 19.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Trading Up 3.2 %

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of SUI stock opened at $163.01 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $195.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.71%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

