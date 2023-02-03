Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,954 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 22.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after acquiring an additional 460,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after acquiring an additional 97,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 169.05%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

