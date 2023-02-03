Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $468,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.17.

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco Increases Dividend

Shares of WSO opened at $316.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.61%.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.