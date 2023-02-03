Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases Shares of 57,569 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,330,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

