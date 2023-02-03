Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

