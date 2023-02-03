Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.03

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 128574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

IDEXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

