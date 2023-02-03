Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 19.34%.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.23. 302,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on IFNNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($46.20) to €47.40 ($51.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($47.83) to €45.00 ($48.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

