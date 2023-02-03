Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 19.34%.
Infineon Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.23. 302,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.
Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.