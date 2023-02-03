Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Lifted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7,055.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,486,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,423,551 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Ingersoll Rand worth $194,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 628,086 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,368,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,717,000 after purchasing an additional 617,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6,453.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 511,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 503,231 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $56.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $57.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,378 shares of company stock valued at $769,969. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.