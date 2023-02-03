Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,959 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.65% of Innodata worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Innodata by 48.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Innodata by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $5.19 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innodata in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

