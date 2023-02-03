Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) CEO Purchases $102,870.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) CEO Van A. Dukeman purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $102,870.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,709.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.90. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter valued at $149,174,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 1,148.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 352,551 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Busey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in First Busey by 556.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 191,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter valued at $3,501,000. 49.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

