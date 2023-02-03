Insider Buying: JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Insider Purchases £1,796.76 in Stock

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wong acquired 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.76 ($2,219.04).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Up 0.1 %

JCGI opened at GBX 410 ($5.06) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 363.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 340.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 11.22. The firm has a market cap of £341.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a twelve month low of GBX 239.50 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 464 ($5.73).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 3.42 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.10%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

