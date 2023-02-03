Insider Buying: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) Director John E. Noone acquired 1,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $516.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.57. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $34.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $369,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPB shares. StockNews.com lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

