Insider Buying: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Buys $43,500.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director John Schutte bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %
SYBT stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.48%.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.
