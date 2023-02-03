Insider Buying: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director Buys $43,500.00 in Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director John Schutte bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

SYBT stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,106,000 after acquiring an additional 311,114 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $4,019,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,435,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.