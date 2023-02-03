Insider Selling: Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Major Shareholder Sells $14,241,305.58 in Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $14,241,305.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, January 27th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of Invesco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of Invesco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

