Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 11,515,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,867,804. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.69, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $142,412,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,853,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

