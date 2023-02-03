Insider Selling: MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $205,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,351,010.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.39. 36,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $201.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 112.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,280,000 after acquiring an additional 282,537 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $17,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 118.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $17,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.